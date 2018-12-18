Review: Kenneth Branagh returns to his William Shakespeare obsession with the original drama 'All Is True'

None of this is played for open melodrama, however. Nor is it ripe for the notoriously biting comedy Elton is known for from his English history Britcoms “Blackadder” or his current Bard-inspired British hit “Upstart Crow,” a hilarious and willfully anachronistic insult-fest about the midcareer Shakespeare as a put-upon writer-husband-dad. Rather, the tone of “All Is True” is of plainspoken wit and simple earnestness, suggesting a Great Man of History theory whereby Shakespeare’s genius is less mystifying if read as a combination of hard work, basic decency and that fertile imagination. That recipe is mixed with enough swings between flaws and self-deprecation in Branagh’s agreeable portrayal that it avoids playing like a pilot for something called “Bard Knows Best.”