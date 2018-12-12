Review: Annual 'Animation Show of Shows' highlights diverse styles and stories of international shorts

In “One Small Step” by Bobby Pontillas and Andrew Chesworth (U.S.), a gentle Chinese American shoemaker helps his daughter realize her dream of becoming an astronaut. The bright colors and clean, straightforward designs underscore the warmth of the characters’ bond. Child-parent ties are also at the center of Hikari Toriumi’s understated “Polaris” (U.S.). As a young polar bear contemplates the food and utensils she’s been given as a send-off, she realizes she can’t set out on her own until she bids her mother a properly loving farewell.