Review: Is ‘Annabelle Comes Home’ the best film in the horror trilogy?

“Annabelle Comes Home” maintains the Conjuring Universe’s style and aesthetic with the 1970s look in costume and production design (the Warrens’ home is oh-so-groovy) and extraordinarily long camera takes. In what is essentially a haunted-house film, Dauberman creates an atmosphere of incredible tension as the three young women (and a courtly neighbor, Bob, played by Michael Cimino) tangle with spirits, ghosts and ghouls. Dauberman’s control over the camera and mastery of suspense is impressive, especially for a first-time director. But the film is strung too tightly, rarely breaking bad, denying the cathartic chaos one craves in this kind of film. Strangely, “Annabelle Comes Home” needs more jump scares — or maybe this jaded critic has just seen it all by now.