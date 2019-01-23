Marvel's Kevin Feige hopes 'Black Panther' Oscar nominations empower new voices in Hollywood

I certainly hope so. That would be the absolute best thing to take away from the impact this film has had, and it certainly is for us. We tell different kinds of stories, we find people who haven’t had the chance to tell their stories before. We have audiences that haven’t seen themselves reflected on that screen, and most importantly, [to] have someone like Ryan Coogler put it all together in an amazing film that all types of people can respond to, that’s important. And that is the line going forward: Have lots of different types of people be able to tell lots of different types of stories.