2019 Oscar nominations: Everything you need to know

This is what all of awards season has been leading up to. Well, almost. The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards are being announced Tuesday. Which films will land one of the coveted spots in the best picture category? What film will walk away with the most nominations? Get an early look at what to expect and how to watch the nominations, and keep this page bookmarked for the latest updates on the biggest surprises and snubs, best reactions and more.
Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross tapped to announce the nominees
Get ready to rise and shine: Oscar nominations are nearly here.
The 91st Academy Award nominees will be announced early Tuesday morning in a two-part live presentation that begins at 5:20 a.m. Pacific, both on television and online. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the voting body that hosts the annual ceremony, will stream its selections live online at Oscar.com, Oscars.org and on the academy’s digital platforms, including Twitter, YouTube and Facebook Live. The announcement will also be shown on a satellite feed and by local broadcasters.
Jan. 18, 8:40 a.m. | Nardine Saad
“Roma” could become the first Netflix movie nominated for best picture. “Black Panther” might transform Marvel into an Oscar powerhouse. Bradley Cooper could earn nominations for producing, directing, co-writing and acting in “A Star Is Born.” Alfonso Cuarón could go one step better, picking up five nods as a producer, director, writer, cinematographer and co-editor on “Roma,” a movie that will also be nominated for foreign-language film. And roughly three decades after “Do the Right Thing,” Spike Lee might finally earn his first directing nomination, for “BlacKkKlansman.”
Jan. 18, 3:00 a.m. | Glenn Whipp
Ahead of the nominations reveal, Times film critic Justin Chang presents his own personal preferences in the big eight Oscar categories (picture, director, the acting and screenplay races), plus a few other races in which he’s taken a specific interest.
Jan. 12, 3:00 a.m. | Justin Chang