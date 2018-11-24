These are the black authors Barry Jenkins, Terry McMillan and others say Hollywood shouldn’t ignore

Roger Guenveur Smith, the actor and playwright best known for playing Smiley in “Do the Right Thing,” cites Jean Toomer's “Cane” and James Weldon Johnson's “Autobiography of an Ex-Colored Man.” “They were important Americans with something to say, which continues to reverberate throughout time,” Smith says.Terry McMillan votes for “almost everything by Bernice McFadden — her stories are rich and the characters have texture and she doesn't preach — but especially ‘Sugar,’” as well as the short stories of Roxane Gay and Edward P. Jones and novels by Ernest J. Gaines (“Of Love and Dust”) and Toni Cade Bambara (“The Salt Eaters”).