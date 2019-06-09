‘Dark Phoenix’ flames out at weekend box office

This weekend's two new wide releases, "The Secret Life of Pets 2" and "Dark Phoenix" both failed to leave an impression at the box office.
Universal's "The Secret Life of Pets 2" debuted at No. 1 at the box office with $47.1 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
The film earned $925,000 from Fandango previews for a cumulative $48 million through the weekend.
In second place, Fox's "Dark Phoenix" opened with a disappointing $33 million.
At No. 3, Disney's "Aladdin" added $24.5 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $232.4 million.
In fourth place, Warner Bros.' "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" added $15.5 million in its second weekend (a 67% drop) for a cumulative $78.6 million.
Rounding out the top five, Paramount's "Rocketman" added $14 million in its second weekend for a cumulative $50.5 million.
