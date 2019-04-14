Box office: ‘Shazam!’ holds onto top spot as ‘Little’ tops ‘Hellboy’

Four new wide releases were not enough to unseat Warner Bros.' "Shazam!" from the top spot at the box office this weekend.
The superhero origin story came in first place for the second weekend in a row, adding $25.1 million (a 53% drop) for a cumulative $94.9 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
In second place, Universal's "Little" opened with $15.5 million.
The $20-million body-swap comedy, produced by and starring "black-ish" actress Marsai Martin, follows a tech executive (Regina Hall) who transforms back into her younger self (Martin) after an encounter with an amateur magician.
The film earned mixed reviews with a B+ CinemaScore and a 49% "rotten" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.
Lionsgate's "Hellboy" debuted at No. 3 with a disappointing $12 million.
The R-rated reboot, directed by Neil Marshall, was poorly received with a C rating on CinemaScore and a 15% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
In fourth place, Paramount's "Pet Sematary" added $10 million in its second weekend (a 59% drop) for a cumulative $41.1 million.
Rounding out the top five, Disney's "Dumbo" added $9.2 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $89.9 million.
This week, Warner Bros. opens the horror film "The Curse of La Llorana." Neon opens the drama "Little Woods" in limited release.