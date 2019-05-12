‘Avengers: Endgame’ is box office dominant, but ‘Detective Pikachu’ opens strong

Disney's "Avengers: Endgame" continued its box office dominance for a third weekend in a row, adding $63 million (a 57% drop) for a cumulative $723.5 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
Internationally, the film earned $102.3 million this weekend for a global cumulative total of $2.5 billion. It currently stands as the No. 2 movie of all time behind only "Avatar" ($2.7 billion).
Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures' "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" premiered in second place with $58 million, above analysts' predictions of $55 million.
The film, which combines live-action and computer animation, cost an estimated $150 million to make. It earned an A- CinemaScore and a 63% "fresh" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. Ryan Reynolds voices the titular character.
In third place, United Artists Releasing's comedy "The Hustle" opened with $13.5 million.
Starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson as a pair of scammers, the film earned poor reviews with a B- CinemaScore and a dismal 16% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
At No. 4, Sony's "The Intruder" added $6.6 million in its second weekend for a cumulative $20.9 million.
Rounding out the top five, Lionsgate's "The Long Shot" added $6.1 million in its second weekend for a cumulative $19.7 million.
Also new this week, STX Entertainment's comedy "Poms" opened at No. 6 with $5.1 million.
The film stars Diane Keaton as a recent addition to a retirement community who starts a cheerleading squad with her fellow residents. Directed by Zara Hayes, it earned mixed reviews with a B+ CinemaScore and a 29% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
At No. 7, the studio's "Uglydolls" added $3.9 million in its second weekend for a cumulative $14.3 million.
In eighth place, Fox's faith-based film "Breakthrough" added $2.5 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $37.1 million.
Fox Searchlight's "Tolkien" debuted at No. 9 with $2.1 million. It earned a 49% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Rounding out the top 10, Disney's "Captain Marvel" added $1.8 million in its 10th weekend for a cumulative $423.7 million.
This week, Universal releases the drama "A Dog's Journey," Lionsgate and Summit open the action film "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum," and Warner Bros.' premieres the YA drama "The Sun Is Also a Star."