'Ralph Breaks the Internet' dominates the box office for second weekend in a row

New this week, Sony's "The Possession of Hannah Grace" landed at No. 7 with $6.5 million, on the higher end of analyst projections of $3 million to $7 million. The film, which stars "Pretty Little Liars" actress Shay Mitchell as a morgue worker who comes across a possessed corpse, was panned by both audiences and critics with a C- rating on CinemaScore and a 17% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.