Review: The dark underbelly of a ’90s craze exposed in ‘The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story’

Pearlman was a large-living impresario once viewed as a cherubic father figure to the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC. A name synonymous with the ’90s boy band craze, he would eventually see a shady past catch up with him, and be sentenced to a 25-year prison term in 2008 for perpetrating one of the largest Ponzi schemes in U.S. history, among other charges, and died while in federal custody in 2016.