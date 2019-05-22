Review: Gore-splattered ‘Brightburn’ asks what if Superman were a psychopath?

“Brightburn” even begins similarly to Richard Donner’s 1978 film about the Man of Steel. From their shelves of books on infertility, it’s clear that Tori (Elizabeth Banks) and Kyle Breyer (David Denham) have been trying unsuccessfully to get pregnant. An object from the sky falls into their field and interrupts their latest attempt, but Tori views the baby inside as the blessing they’ve been waiting for. The new parents alliteratively name the boy Brandon Breyer (you know, like Lex Luthor and Otto Octavius), but their home movies of the toddler and their address (143, a.k.a. code for “I love you”) tell us that this is a house of affection and acceptance.