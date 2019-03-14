Reviews: A supersleuth rebooted in ‘Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase,’ ‘Superpower Dogs’ and ‘Bruce!!!!’

“Superpower Dogs” leans heavily on reenactments and demonstrations. As it’s aimed at young audiences — Evans’ narration is presented as the voice of mountain-rescue dog Henry — it’s light on the science and heavy on the action. For those interested in dogs’ biology and history, there’s the exhibit “Dogs! A Science Tail” (separate admission, but combined tickets discounted). It includes the trivia game “Jeopawdy” and a chance for kids to measure their speed against several dog breeds and one very fast human. Spoiler alert: Usain Bolt tops out at 28 mph; greyhounds hit 44 mph. There are also live demonstrations with highly trained dogs showing off their skills as seeing-eye companions, police or fire-and-rescue team members, or therapy animals.