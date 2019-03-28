Reviews: Indie ‘No Alternative’ dives into the ’90s, Olivia Wilde is ‘A Vigilante’ and more

Shauna Macdonald and Oded Fehr give strong performances as warriors on opposite sides, who each get to spend some time in the cage. But “White Chamber” suffers from the problem that weighs down a lot of these kinds of movies. In order to make the situation more universal and existential, Raschid keeps the issues and stakes so vague that there’s no way for the characters or story to develop. The film, like its title location, becomes just another featureless box, designed to agitate and confound anyone who enters.