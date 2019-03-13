Reviews: ‘#Female Pleasure,’ ‘¡Las Sandinistas!’ and more documentaries

Actually, Hussein is reenacting her wounding and her path to self-actualization — and that of every one of Miller’s subjects. In this cathartic process lies hope, a solution of sorts, although it is Rokudenashiko, who makes ceramic molds of vaginas, that offers a tangible redemption. In her art, biology is beauty. One flaw in Miller’s envisioning of global feminist solidarity is the eliding of older women whose living memory of injustice might have conferred context and meaning.