Review: Documentaries ‘The Lavender Scare,’ ‘Ghost Fleet’ and more

There’s nothing particularly sophisticated about the filmmaking in “Free Trip to Egypt,” but first-time feature director Ingrid Serban succeeds in telling a simple story in a simple fashion, and it’s an effectively moving effort. The documentary skims over some details and gives far more time to the Americans’ stories than their Egyptian counterparts, but the film is sincere and features some truly poignant moments, particularly in how the trip affects the Americans both while they’re abroad and in the months following.