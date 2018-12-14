Reviews: The tragedy of 'Avicii,' Linda Thorson and Stuart Margolin enliven 'The Second Time Around' and other films

Director Gordon Clark focuses on Sgt. Douglas Brown, a Marine sniper who enlisted after the attacks on 9/11. His decade of service as a trained killer has left him plagued by PTSD and unable to find his place when he tried to return to the everyday life of the United States. Brown travels across the country, talking to other men who are unsure of who they are and what they can do in this now-unfamiliar nation. “Unknown Distance” also highlights his enduring friendship with his Afghan translator, for whom Brown vouched for to live in the U.S.