Reviews: Frat house horror in ‘Pledge,’ Noomi Rapace in ‘Close’ and more

Zach McGowan makes a fine Wepner, and it’s always nice to see Joe Pantoliano and Taryn Manning (playing, respectively, Chuck’s savvy manager and his exasperated ex-wife). But director and co-writer Ken Kushner takes too breezy an approach to this cautionary tale, staging it like a Martin Scorsese knockoff, right down to incessant voice-over narration and a soundtrack filled with classic rock (or at least a cheap imitation). “The Brawler” isn’t terrible, but those with any interest at all in Chuck Wepner should start with one of the many better options.