Reviews: Gary Oldman in ‘Killers Anonymous’; plus ‘The 16th Episode’ and more

The movie comes off as a too much of a grab-bag, as though the filmmakers shot a bunch of footage with no clear purpose in mind, then retroactively tried to figure out how to fit as much of it as possible into something like a thesis. But their three main subjects — the unapologetic sensualist Blondtron, the intensely body-conscious Lux Moderna and the soulful single mom AppleCat — are all good company. They’re helpful guides to a subculture where women’s contributions are often ignored or undervalued.