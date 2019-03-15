Review: Sci-fi thriller ‘Captive State’ more dense than tense

It all may have been a bit more accessible if the confusing, clunkily-structured script by director Rupert Wyatt (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) and Erica Beeney stayed focused on one lead character and a compelling central relationship instead of jumping all over the map. There’s something to the Mulligan-Gabriel dynamic — and even what passes for a bit of dimension here — but it’s too choppily and awkwardly rendered.