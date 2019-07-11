The surf classic ‘Gidget’ is 60 this year, and it remains the ‘absolute ultimate’

“Gidget" lured more people into the ocean than “Jaws” would later scare them out of it. But six decades on, “Gidget” is more than a mere fun-in-the-sun romp. After the Woolsey Fire devastated Malibu last year, the Malibu Film Society was determined to help in the healing process. To lift the community’s spirits, it turned to the 1959 film. A special screening held recently packed the house. And front and center at the event was Kathy Kohner — now Kathy Zuckerman.