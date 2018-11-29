Review: 'Everybody Knows,' with Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, is a dense but mechanical mystery

“Everybody Knows” unfolds over a sun-dappled Spanish holiday that suddenly careens into a rain-soaked nightmare. A family gathers for a wedding that is soon followed by an abduction, which in turn forces a lot of not-so-buried hostilities to the surface. Long before that point, the title has already sounded a vague note of alarm. What exactly does everybody know? A shameful piece of gossip that some guilty party thought they’d kept secret? Or could it be that everyone is guilty, implicated in a conspiracy whose roots go far deeper than they appear?