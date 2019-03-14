Review: ‘Five Feet Apart’ elevates the sick teen genre with a poignant love story

The script is a very Hollywood-ized teen romance, with some over-the-top moments to ramp up the stakes, yet the film remains grounded in the realities of the disease. Most importantly, “Five Feet Apart” has a real voice, and a point of view, and there’s no better actor than the ebullient Richardson to embody the attitude Wineland stood for. Richardson can do just about anything, and her performance in “Five Feet Apart” demonstrates a new depth to her range. She brings a knowing soulfulness to every aspect of Stella’s journey, from her grief and rage, to the way she reluctantly lets herself fall for Will. Sprouse, as well as Moises Arias, who plays her best friend, Poe, another patient, rise to her level. It’s especially satisfying to watch Sprouse transform from a snarky, too-cool-for-school CF patient to a young man who finally has hope and some skin in the game, if not for himself, then for her.