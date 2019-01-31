Gina Rodriguez hopes ‘Miss Bala’ paves the way for more Latino-led films

“To condemn our action movie because of what's currently happening in our times is unfortunate, because that means only everybody else is allowed to play in the action trope,” Rodriguez says. “I had one person ask me, ‘Do you think this is gonna make people want to build a wall?’ The fact of the matter is that what's happening in reality is not what's happening in this movie. We're living in a pretend space. We re-imagined a film to contextualize it to a woman that is empowered and finds her own strength in saving herself, when we don't see a lot of visions of that, period, in the action space ever.”