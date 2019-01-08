Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ to make world premiere as 2019 South by Southwest opening night film

The movie stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex as the Wilson family, who return to the matriarch’s childhood home in an idyllic Northern California community for a summer getaway. After an awkward beach day with their friends the Tylers, played by Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Cali Sheldon and Noelle Sheldon, the Wilsons find themselves in a tense and terrifying standoff with what appear to be doppelgangers of themselves.