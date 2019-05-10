Advertisement

In ‘Judy’ trailer, Renée Zellweger makes Garland's rainbow her own

May 10, 2019 | 9:15 AM
Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in the movie "Judy." (David Hindley)

In the new trailer for “Judy,” it’s 30 years since “The Wizard of Oz,” and Judy Garland is in Swinging London, circa 1968, for five weeks of sold-out shows at the Talk of the Town.

Played by Renée Zellweger, Garland reminisces with fans and battles with management as she prepares for the run, even entering into a whirlwind romance with Mickey Deans, the man who will become her fifth husband.

Garland’s fans can expect something a little out of the ordinary, however, from the actress who showed audiences she could sing in 2002’s “Chicago.”

“I made it clear to Renée that I wasn’t looking for an impersonation of Judy Garland’s inimitable voice, but what I wanted was for Renée to make the songs her own, and this she did to thrilling effect,” Tony-nominated director Rupert Goold said Friday in a release.

The movie, set just months before Garland’s death from a drug overdose, features some of her best-known songs and is a celebration of her life.

“I had always wanted to make a film that explores great performance and its cost,” Goold said. “The most fertile ground for such exploration seemed to be at the end of a lifetime of performance.”

“Judy” hits theaters Sept. 27.

