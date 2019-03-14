Review: ‘Babylon,’ a legendary look at South London’s reggae scene, finally gets a U.S. release

Forde plays Blue, a reggae deejay in a sound system crew of similarly crafty, ambitious young Brixton-ites set to face legendary dub star Jah Shaka (as himself) in an upcoming club night battle. Baked into that contest story line, though, is a thumping bass line of tension-filled humanity that lays bare black immigrants’ struggle living under a National Front-emboldened cloud of racism and dispossession. Assertive and ebullient, “Babylon” is as alive as a movie can be to the everyday mesh of liberating art, humorous camaraderie and hazardous political reality. It also feels like a corrective now in this time of “Green Book”-tinted nostalgia. (Nothing about watching “Babylon” today feels like a time machine, save maybe certain clothes.)