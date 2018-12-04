Review: The rural melodrama of 'Back Roads' is as messy as its characters

You can tell Pettyfer likes the complications, the unease and the offhand tenderness in the scenario of an insecure, stricken young man pulled and pushed by the strong females of all ages around him, including a dissatisfied 10-years-older housewife (Jennifer Morrison) whose affair with Harley is the best thing in the movie. Though Pettyfer himself is too old and heartthrobby for the role, he plays against it enough to make Harley a commandingly broken protagonist. But there’s a potboiler plot that must win out, and its poorly handled revelations nearly sink the film. “Back Roads” is that peculiar kind of disappointment: a wreck about wreckage.