Review: Nick Cannon goes ‘Berserk’ in frantic dark comedy

“Berserk” bounces frantically between tones, even for a dark comedy, and Wakefield’s script isn’t funny enough to account for his unlikable characters. The film at times seems to be channeling Shane Black with its melding of genres, meta moments and Hollywood setting, but never delivers more than a few good lines of dialogue. As a debut feature it’s a big swing, and a miss, but there’s also just enough to suggest that Wakefield may connect in the future.