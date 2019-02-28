Review: Christopher Plummer and good intentions cannot save ‘Cliffs of Freedom’

“Cliffs,” directed and co-written by Van Ling, is a low-budget, nationalistic, historical epic set during the 19th century Greek War of Independence against the Ottoman Empire. The Turkish occupiers are depicted as sadistic monsters, save one: the sensitive and handsome Colonel Tariq (Jan Uddin). Due largely to his Greek mentor/tutor (Christopher Plummer), Tariq recognizes the Greeks’ humanity and advocates for a less brutal hand in ruling them. Meanwhile, Anna Christina (Tania Raymonde), whom Tariq saved as a young girl, has grown into a beautiful and strong-willed woman. After a tragedy, she becomes a freedom fighter, then a symbolic hero of the revolution. She and Tariq find themselves drawn to each other from opposite sides of the war.