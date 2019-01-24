Review: Prison drama ‘Heartlock’ can't maintain pace

Initially, Dreymon seems miscast, especially with a bit of awkward introductory voice-over. But he slips convincingly into this role and this world, a maximum security prison. The film focuses on the complicated interpersonal relationships within this culture, like a gender-swapped “Orange Is The New Black.” Dreymon plays Lee, who teams up with a drug dealer known as Continental (Erik LaRay Harvey) in a far-fetched escape plan, which requires Lee to ingratiate himself with female prison guard Tera (Lesley-Ann Brandt) whom he recognizes from high school.