Review: ‘Into the Mirror’ boasts impressive visual style but uneven storytelling

“Into the Mirror” is deliberately opaque, for better or worse, more concerned with images and mood than concrete details. There’s little dialogue, and Bacon’s Daniel is all quiet brooding and longing looks. It’s unclear whether the writers understand the difference between donning drag and being transgender, as well as where Daniel falls. The film’s press notes say they consulted with those “in the community,” but this seems more like a story that Bacon and Streeter want to perform than their lived experience.