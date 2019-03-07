Review: Documentary ‘Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People’ champions his role in journalism

The Jewish-Hungarian immigrant’s rise from dogged reporter in St. Louis to progressive New York publisher and champion of the working class coincided with technological, economic and social revolutions that turned Pulitzer’s belief in what newspapers could be into a daily reality for a population hungry for information and inspiration. His papers regularly checked power (Nellie Bly’s famous asylum exposé was for him) while establishing standards for reporting accuracy — he used the term “fake news,” appropriately, a hundred years before you-know-who tarnished it.