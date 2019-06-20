Review: ‘Mad?’ explores a woman’s psych-ward struggle with experimental verve

Suzanne Bertish, exuding a Frances McDormand vibe, plays litigious elderly artist Miriam, who, despite ferociously professing her sanity and decrying governmental infringement of her civil liberties, will spend 28 days trapped in a geriatric facility to determine whether she is mentally incapacitated. Animosity with roommate Judy (Barbara Rosenblat from “Orange Is the New Black”) and her assigned caretakers raises tensions throughout her ordeal.