Review: Karen Gillan ponders the lack of connection in 21st century Scotland in 'The Party's Just Beginning'

Gillan, returning to her Highlands roots to spotlight a depressingly high suicide rate there among young people, has not only given herself an expectedly meaty role that walks a fine line between sad and bitterly funny, but she’s proven to be a director with a keen eye for expressive visuals. Playing with visions, flashbacks and reckless behavior, Gillan turns Liusaidh into a magnetic conduit for grief and grit as we learn more about her relationship with Alistair, watch her handle a fling with a traveling businessman (Lee Pace), and develop a phone friendship with an elderly gentleman on the brink of ending his own life.