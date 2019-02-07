Review: ‘Veep’s’ Matt Walsh has leading man chops ‘Under the Eiffel Tower’

“Under the Eiffel Tower” is one of those European fantasy films where disaffected Americans learn to reconnect with their senses, a slower pace of life and pleasure for pleasure’s sake (think Diane Lane in “Paris Can Wait”). But business has a way of intruding on pleasure, and though this conflict offers stakes, it’s quickly swept away for all-too-easy resolution. The film is light and follows a distinct formula, but Walsh is incredibly charming, and shares a potent chemistry with Godrèche.