Review: ‘At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal’ demands attention

Told mainly through interviews with victims, loved ones, observers and journalists — interspersed with archival footage of Nassar with gymnasts that will chill your blood considering what we know now — Carr’s movie is essentially in three parts: the cruel training circumstances that allowed kind-faced Nassar to get away with his assaultive “technique,” the painstaking effort to bring him and others to justice, and his trial. The last third, which makes memorable use of the sentencing portion’s heartbreaking victim impact statements — there were 204 in all — is like a cascade of arias bringing a grand tragic opera to its mournful close.