Review: Emily Dickinson at long last finds love in ‘Wild Nights With Emily’

Olnek’s film is a triumphantly queer and feminist retelling of Dickinson’s life and work based on letters, documents and analysis of the poems, which have been analyzed to show that Susan’s name had often been erased. But the film’s arch, winking tone relies too much on humor and stiff line readings to reveal the artifice inherent in the myth of Dickinson. This ironic style distances the viewer. Despite the juicy details and fascinating topic, it’s disappointing that the stilted tone makes it so difficult to connect emotionally with this important story.