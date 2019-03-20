‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ trailer takes us back to 1969

The actor and costars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie inhabit a bright 1969 Hollywood, where change is afoot in the industry and the world at large. The trailer includes retro shots of the Cinerama Dome on Sunset and the Pussycat, Vogue and Vine theaters on Hollywood Boulevard. There are satin-clad Playboy Bunnies, hippies galore and a little movie magic, with a dash of karate. Or is it kung-fu?