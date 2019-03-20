‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ trailer takes us back to 1969

The teaser trailer is out for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” the ninth movie by Quentin Tarantino, king of the cuss words. This clip, however, is remarkably free of profanity — so much so that we almost make it out unscathed.
Almost.
“Experience a version of 1969 that could only happen #OnceUponATimeInHollywood,” Leonardo DiCaprio tweeted early on Wednesday.
The actor and costars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie inhabit a bright 1969 Hollywood, where change is afoot in the industry and the world at large. The trailer includes retro shots of the Cinerama Dome on Sunset and the Pussycat, Vogue and Vine theaters on Hollywood Boulevard. There are satin-clad Playboy Bunnies, hippies galore and a little movie magic, with a dash of karate. Or is it kung-fu?
Mr. DiCaprio even grooves a bit with the girls on the “Hullabaloo” TV variety show (which actually went off the air in 1966, but who’s counting? Maybe it’s a flashback). We can figure it out July 26, when the film opens in theaters.
The trailer looks like Tarantino, even if it doesn’t quite feel like Tarantino yet. But you’ll have to click here to see it for yourself, because it’s Tarantino enough to include that one little F-bomb near the end.