Review: This year’s Oscar Nominated Shorts cover a broad swath of human emotion

An infirm senior is also at the heart of one of the live-action nominees, Marianne Farley’s “Marguerite,” which deepens the connection between an aging woman (Beatrice Picard) and her nurse (Sandrine Bisson) as a revealed personal detail opens up a trove of regret, and a sudden richness — both tactile and emotional — to the therapy. New information also changes the course of Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s “Madre,” a confidently nervy, mostly one-shot exercise in which an initially innocuous phone call from her 7-year-old son gradually sends a young mother (Marta Nieto) into a rising panic.