‘Pet Sematary’ directors on rebooting the horror classic: How do you scare Stephen King?

On set Seimetz found herself sharpening her linguistic skills with the twin toddlers, Hugo and Lucas Lavoie, who played her son — and only spoke French. “They were 2 when we started and they turned 3 while we were shooting, so I’d do a lot of, ‘Qu’est-ce que? Le nez? Le bouche?’” she laughed. “My French got really good when we had to get into emotional scenes. I would say to the crew, ‘How do you say, “Grab my neck”?’ Or “We’re playing!”’ ‘Je ne suis pas triste’ – I’m not sad!”