‘Lunchbox’ director Ritesh Batra considers the nature of love in new film ‘Photograph’

“Photograph,” an Amazon Studios production opening May 17 in limited release, returns to the crowded streets of Mumbai where two people — whose lives would otherwise never intersect — find one another. Rafi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui, also in “The Lunchbox”) shares a slum dwelling with several other men and works as one of the hundreds of street photographers at the imposing Gateway of India. Passing by one day is Miloni (Sanya Malhotra), an accounting student who is the pride of her middle-class family, expected to graduate at the top of her class, find a husband and establish a respectable career. Rafi sells Miloni on the idea of snapping a quick pic. (“Years from now, when you look at this photo, you’ll feel the sun on your face. Here’s today in a photograph,” he eloquently touts to passersby.)