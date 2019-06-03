Ron Howard’s latest music documentary shines a light on opera superstar Pavarotti

No. It really was the same team that did the Beatles documentary — Nigel Sinclair, the producer, Paul Crowder, the editor, and Mark Monroe, producer-writer. We had such a good chemistry that we wanted to find another subject. So Nigel, who’s done a lot of excellent music documentaries, said, “What about Pavarotti?” So I started reading chapters from books, and articles, and we pulled a few performance moments. It’s an interesting life; it’s a relatable life. As rarefied as his work was, as an individual and as a spirit there was something to celebrate — and yet there were foibles and missteps along the way too, so there was real good drama there. It was kind of an opera, in a way, his life. In fact, if I were a journalist who could meet him today, or interview him for his own documentary, I think I would probably say: “How much do you think the narrative twists and turns of the operas that you came to know so well might have influenced your decision-making and your philosophy?” Because his life had a lot of big swings.