Immigration law gets the spotlight treatment in 'Saint Judy’

Portnoy didn’t expect to find inspiration for a movie by studying law. But in 2010, he quit show business with more than a dozen unproduced scripts under his belt and decided to give law school a shot. “I had a script that was a couple of drafts away from being ready; with the writers’ strike looming, I sent it out. The script didn't sell. I was so discouraged I said to myself, 'I could have gone to law school after college. I'll go now.’” During Portnoy's first year at Pepperdine School of Law, Wood, an alum, brought him on as an intern. “I instantly felt comfortable with Judy,” Portnoy recalls. “She told me later she was looking for a storyteller because a good lawyer has to make the life of her client vivid and compelling for the judge. As Judy says, a lawyer must plead — plead! — to overcome a judge's natural resistance. I felt honored that she saw a little bit of that in me.”