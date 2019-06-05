Review: Dogs and cats stick to the formula in ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’

Aside from plumbing the personalities of cats and dogs and bunnies for humor, the first film imagined a whole wild world of adventure for the apartment-bound pets of New York City. Every morning, when their owners left, the animals would reveal their true nature, incongruous or not (head-banging poodle, gangster bunny, etc.) and gather with their pals, hopping from fire escape to fire escape. It all coalesced into a great big, wild adventure. The sequel, written by Brian Lynch and directed by Chris Renaud and Jonathan del Val, sticks to the formula, but it's a bit looser, exploring several little subplots before tying the vignettes together with, of course, a harrowing vehicular chase (Why do all talking animal movies culminate with animals dangerously operating cars in urban areas?).