Review: Post-World War II romantic drama ‘Aftermath’ lacks, well, drama and romance

But hate is closer to love than indifference, and her heated emotions quickly turn to lust. Brook collaborated with Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel to adapt his novel, but the screenplay doesn't work, and James Kent's direction is both scattered and too obvious. Events occur without adequate motivation established, and it doesn't help that none of the characters are sympathetic, with the exception of Lewis. Rachael is particularly egregious. We take in the story through her point of view, but she's grating — shrill, insecure, flighty. We know why she's struggling emotionally, but we're unable to take in the full scope before the affair is already underway.