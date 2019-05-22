Review: Blythe Danner and John Lithgow make an offbeat pair in ‘The Tomorrow Man’

Despite the strange but winning chemistry between Danner and Lithgow, the script ultimately fails the fascinating characters. There are conversations, especially among Ed's family — his son (Derek Cecil), daughter-in-law (Katie Aselton) and granddaughter (Sophie Thatcher) — where it seems like everyone is speaking in code, but to what end? There are whole swaths of inscrutable dialogue where one wonders if the characters are even speaking to each other or if they're aliens trying to mimic humanistic indie movie speak (think Lithgow's “Third Rock From The Sun” character in a Sundance movie). “The Tomorrow Man” can't decide if it's an apocalypse movie or a romance. That it lands somewhere in the middle is entirely fair but never satisfies either movie that it's trying to be.