Review: Bland ‘UglyDolls’ is nothing more than a merchandising opportunity

Directed by animation vet Kelly Asbury, the film has a “story by” credit for producer Robert Rodriguez, who, along with writers Alison Peck, Erica Rivinoja and Vivian Wang, cherry-picked every narrative trope from every animated movie ever. As soon as the film opens with a song by a cheerful hero describing their happy, Utopian community and wondering about the big world out there, you know you’re in for an utterly predictable ride. Unsurprisingly, said hero ends up on an unlikely adventure with a gaggle of quirky pals, and they overcome obstacles, dig deep and learn to love themselves just as they are. If this sounds like “Moana,” “Smallfoot” or any number of other animated films aimed at kids, you’d be correct, and “UglyDolls” does not stray from the formula.