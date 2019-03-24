Box office: ‘Us’ shatters records on way to $70.2-million weekend

The sole new wide release this weekend, Universal's "Us" came in first at the box office with $70.2 million. The Jordan Peele follow-up to “Get Out” registered the biggest opening ever for an original horror movie, the biggest opening ever for an original R-rated movie and the biggest opening for an original live action movie since “Avatar” in 2009. It is the third largest opening ever for horror films after 2017’s “It” and 2018’s “Halloween.”