Review: Observing Christo’s balancing act in art documentary ‘Walking on Water’

It is when Paounov reveals Christo’s leonine qualities that “Walking on Water” achieves a rare authenticity. In one extended sequence, the octogenarian argues with Yavachev over the weight of a chain that will anchor the fabric to the floating pier, and in another he rails at a weary crew for improperly unfolding and draping the fabric. Midway through the documentary, bruised from a fall and momentarily assailable, Christo stalks out of the frame. Paounov cuts to black and then to an open window, the shining pathway in the distance. It is opening day. Soon, Italian authorities will refuse to limit the crowd. For the filmmaker, Christo is the consummate artist because he is in a perpetual state of anxiety, battling the forces of nature and of mediocrity.